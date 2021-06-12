G-7 UK: Car driver accused of ‘hitting’ protesters at G-7 ‘Free Palestine’ demo
G-7 UK: Car driver accused of ‘hitting’ protesters at G-7 ‘Free Palestine’ demo
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 02:13s 0 shares 1 views
A car driver was accused of ‘hitting’ protesters at a ‘Free Palestine’ demo in Cornwall today, just two miles from the G-7 summit location.
The incident took place at Hayle Beach when the driver of a white car drove towards 100 or so protesters who were making their way to the beach.
In the video, one protester is heard to say “This man just drove at us.”