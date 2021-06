2 cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19 despite vaccine requirement for adult guests

Two passengers aboard one of the first cruise ships to set sail in the Caribbean since the arrival of COVID-19 in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, according to the New York Times and CNN.

The positive tests occurred even though all adult guests were required to show proof of vaccination before boarding the ship and that all guests had to provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of coming aboard the vessel.