Kansas City-area clergy members asking for 21 days of no violence

WITHIN HOURS OF EACHOTHER ON TUESDAY --EFFORTS TO CURBVIOLENCE IN OURCOMMUNITY TAKE CENTERSTAGE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHARES HOW FAITHLEADERS ARE CALLINGFOR CHANGE.Pastor Cassandra Wainright,Concerned Clergy Coaliti"It is time for our community todeclare that we are no longersitting back."CLERGY MEMBERs gatheredon Saturday to declare theviolence plaguing ourneighborhoods must stop...and asking the community:Dr. Vernon Percy Howard, Jr.,SeniorPastor, The Historic St.

MarkChurchof KCMO"To participate in 21 days ofpeace and non violencebeginning June 13th.12:01am"NO HOMICIDES.

NO GUNS.STRICKLY PEACE.Dr. Vernon Percy Howard, Jr.,SeniorPastor, The Historic St.

MarkChurchof KCM"We are asking individuals toreceive the resources andservices that we are providingincluding conflict resolutionand mediation services."THIS COMES AS KANSASCITY has dealt with WEEKSOF CONSTANT VIOLENCE.66 PEOPLE in Kansas CityHAVE BEEN killed so far THISYEAR.Janay Reliford-Davis, Founder ofCamp Choice"We're not making good andhealthy choices.FAMILIES OF THOSE victimsof gun violence say theyHOPE THIS SOLUTIONHELPS SAVE A LIFE.Davetta Whitmill, Daughtermurderedin March"People say what did you as aparent do.

It's not what we asparents did, its what societydid.

It's how the friends andthe streets have a biggerimpact on our children thanwe do."Saying..

ENOUGH ISENOUGH.Davetta Whitmill, Daughtermurderedin March"I know I can't stop this butplease 21 days is not toomuch to ask for."IN Kansas City J