One arrest made in Austin shooting incident

At least 14 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, officials said.
CNN’s Pamela Brown talks to Austin Mayor Steve Adler about the arrest of one of the two suspects.
Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that two patients are currently in critical condition during a briefing Saturday..