Sizzle returns to Southern Colorado on Sunday

SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE UNTIL SUNSET FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 50. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM FOR BACA AND LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES. MAIN ISSUES OF CONCERN WILL BE THE POTENTIAL FOR LARGE HAIL, WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH AND AN ISOLATED TORNADO OVER THE SOUTHEAST PLAINS. RAIN CHANCES WILL BE MUCH LOWER FOR AREAS NORTH OF HIGHWAY 50 TONIGHT. TEMPERATURE WISE...OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL ONLY COOL DOWN TO THE 50S AND 60S, MAKING IT ANOTHER NICE AND MILD JUNE NIGHT FOR SOUTHERN COLORADO. THE HEAT WILL START TO SWELL BY SUNDAY, WITH SIZZLING AFTERNOON HIGHS AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. A WEAK DISTURBANCE MAY KICK OFF A FEW ISOALTED THUNDERSTORMS, BUT WIDESPREAD RAIN IS NOT EXPECTED. HIGH PRESSURE WILL EXPAND CLOSER TO THE CENTENNIAL STATE EARLY NEXT WEEK, ALLOWING FOR ANOTHER BIG BLAST OF HEAT. THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TO PEAK BETWEEN TUESDAY AND THURSDAY WHEN AREAS OUTSIDE OF THE MOUNTAINS CAN BE 90S AND 100S. RECORDS ARE LIKELY TO FALL IN THE SPRINGS AND POSSIBLY PUEBLO DURING THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK. AS HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS PARKED OVER THE FOUR CORNERS REGION INTO NEXT WEEK...MOISTURE WILL BEGIN TO RETURN BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK. AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE MOST OF THE WEEK OVER THE MOUNTAINS, AND COULD EXPAND EASTWARD BY THURSDAY OR FRIDAY. COLD FRONT WILL DROP IN LATE NEXT WEEK, OFFERING A COOL DOWN BY FRIDAY AND AN UPTICK IN THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY FOR THE PLAINS AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND. NEW TODAY -- SHOPPERS IN OLD COLOADO CITY HAD A CHANCE TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY. "EVE'S REVOLUTION" HOSTED A GARDEN PARTY AND FLEA MARKET -- RAISING MONEY FOR WESTSIDE CARES. THE BOUTIQUE WAS OPEN, AND SIX