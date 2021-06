Odisha Police seeks transgender applications for constable and SI posts | Know all | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the Odisha Police took a landmark decision by seeking applications from the transgender community for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board sought online applications from men, women and transgender people for the appointment of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables.

