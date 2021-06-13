London's famous Churchill Arms pub gets ready for England's Euro 2020 opener

This clip shows London's famous pub, The Churchill Arms, getting ready for England's first game of the Euros 2020.

Entering into the spirit of Euro 2020 which started this week, the Scottish, Welsh, St George's, and the Union Jack fly on the top of the roof.

Today (June 13) England will face Croatia.

The match will be held at Wembley.

The Churchill Arms in Kensington is well-known for its floral displays attracting visitors from far and wide.

The clip was filmed on June 12.