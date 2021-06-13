Skip to main content
At least 12 killed in huge gas explosion in Shiyan, China

At least 12 people were killed in a gas explosion in the city of Shiyan, China.

The blast took place in a residential area at 6:30 a.m local time.

Footage shows rubbles after the explosion.

More than 150 people were hospitalised following the blast.

37 people are in serious condition.

Rescue teams believe many are trapped under the rubble.

Chinese authorities are currently investigating the incident.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

