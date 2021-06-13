Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 13, 2021

England fans celebrate victory over Croatia at pub: 'It’s coming home!'

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:52s 0 shares 1 views
England fans celebrate victory over Croatia at pub: 'It’s coming home!'
England fans celebrate victory over Croatia at pub: 'It’s coming home!'

In this clip, England fans rejoice at the victory of their football team over Croatia.

They chant: "It's coming home!" while clapping their hands.

In this clip, England fans rejoice at the victory of their football team over Croatia.

They chant: "It's coming home!" while clapping their hands.

The clip has been filmed today (June 13) at a pub in Manchester.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore