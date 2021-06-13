England fans celebrate victory over Croatia at pub: 'It’s coming home!'

In this clip, England fans rejoice at the victory of their football team over Croatia.
They chant: "It's coming home!" while clapping their hands.
The clip has been filmed today (June 13) at a pub in Manchester.
Fans inside the Velvet Music Rooms can be heard chanting after the opening goal against Croatia