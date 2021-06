Horse Therapy

THE MIDDLE 70S."THIS 7 DAY FORECAST IS BROUGHTO YOU BY NEC CO-OP ENERGY."READING... WRITING...ARITHMETIC--STUDENTS START LEARNING THEBASICS AT A YOUNG AGE.BUT SOME DALLAS STUDENTSARE GETTING A LITTLE HELP FROMSOME UNCONVENTIONAL TEACHER’SHELPERS.NOELLE WALKER HAS THSTORY.{***PKG**}"SO, YOU GUYS, YOU READY FORTHE NEXT BRUSH?"IT’S THE PERFECT DAY FOR A FIELDTRIP..."HOW ABOUT THIS GREEN ON"RIGHT THERE UNDERNEATH HISHAIR"THERAPY HORSES AT EQUEST..."YOU READY 123 LET’S GO."ARE USED TO BE LED AROUND.BY PEOPLE WHO ARE JUST LEARNINGTHE ROPES."MAKE A BIG U-TURN"TODAY THEY’RE TRYING SOMETHINGNEW..."RIGHT HERE OUR BODY IS ALL OFTHIS RIGHT"STUDENTS AREN’T HERE TO LEARNHOW TO RIDE A HORSE."HOW MANY LEGS DO YOU HAVE?TWO."THEY’RE HERE..."WHOA"TO LEARN..."I WONDER WHAT HE DOES ON THEWEEKENHOW TO READ TO A HORSE."READ YOUR LETTER""THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING I CANTWAIT TO GO TO THE BARN WITH YOU,YOUR FRIEND ARRIYAH"THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN WRITITO THEIR FOUR-LEGGED PEN PALSFOR MONTHS...THE CONNECTIONS THEY’VE MADE ONPAPER."HORSES CAN BE ALL DIFFERENTSIZES."ARE NOW IN PERSO"SO YOU CAN LEARN A LOT ABOUTYOURSELF WHEN YOU’RE AROUNDHORSE BECAUSE THEY TEND TO REACTTO YOUR ENERGIES AND HOW YOUMOVE"EQUEST IS TESTING THEIR NEPROGRAM WITH KIDS FROM KINACADEMY IN DALLAS."I WAS LIKE HOW IS THAT GOING TOCOME TOGETHER.THE HEAD OF SCHOOL WAS QUICKCONVINCED"JUST THE SPARK IN THEIR EYESAND THEM WANTING TO READ THEIRLETTERS AND WANTING TO READTHEIR STORIES THAT’S WHATLEARNING IS ALL ABOUT ITS THEMOTIVATION AND THE WANT TO.""THAT KINDA LOOK LIKE A ZEBRA AZEBRA A LITTLE BIT JUST WATCHYOUR FINGER THOUGH IS HE GONNAEAT MY FINGERS?

WELL SOMETIMESHE LIKES TO EAT PAPER."BY STEPPING OUT OF THEIR COMFORTZONES..."ALL DEFINITELY."THE KIDS GET MORE COMFORTABLEREADING."SO THEY WANT TO DO THEIRLESSONS THEY WANT TO CONTINUE TOENGAGE AND LEARN THE WORDS SOTHAT THEY CAN COME HERE AN