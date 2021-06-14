Concerns over possible leak at nuclear plant in southern China

CNN has learned that the US government is assessing reports of a possible leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after the French company that part owns and operates it warned of an “imminent radiological threat.” A source tells CNN the Biden administration believes the facility is not yet at a “crisis level,” while US officials have deemed the situation does not currently pose a severe safety threat to workers at the plant or Chinese public.

The US has been in contact with Chinese and French governments and multiple US government agencies are also monitoring the situation.

CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.