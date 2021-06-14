Elephant calf struggles to enter paddling pool as mother watches in Thailand

Adorable footage shows an elephant calf struggling to enter a paddling pool with its mother in Thailand.

The young jumbo eventually made it into the pool and begun splashing around while its mother stood near inside Jungle Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket province on February 20.

The animal caretaker said that the little elephant had always been energetic and loves to take a bath.

He said: "This little one loves water so much.

One of its favourite activities is to take a bath.

It had always been so energetic and fun to watch."