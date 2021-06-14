I've Spent $1Million On My Catwoman Transition | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

MEET Ashley Sky - the million-dollar Catwoman of New York.

With her hourglass curves and pillowed pout, the 30-year-old is the epitome of glamour - but her life has not been easy.

Born male, she felt from an early age that she was in the wrong body, and aged 12, began secretly taking hormones.

During some of her darker times, Ashley, now CEO of her own fashion brand, Mushy Cutesy, found solace in her idol Catwoman, who she adores for being a “strong, fearless female.” She said: "I became infatuated with becoming Catwoman.

I wanted to feel invincible." Aged 19, Ashley had gender reassignment surgery, and since then, she has spent more than $1million on her Catwoman look.

To date, she has had two facial feminisation operations, two jaw operations, two chin operations, four nose jobs, rib removal, three facelifts, and six breast augmentations.

Next, she is planning a procedure to make her eyes more cat-like.

Now Ashley, who can take up to three hours to get ready, and does not go out unless she looks "picture perfect," is finally comfortable in her own skin.

She revels in the attention her look attracts, seeing it as an incredible contrast to all those years she spent feeling out of place.

By sharing her story, she wants to offer hope to other transgender or non-binary people.

She said: "To all the mothers out there who have a child who is transgender or gay - don't stop loving them because they are different.

We all have different paths, and we all deserve to be happy." https://www.instagram.com/ashleyskynet/ https://www.mushycutesy.com/