Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain-dead due to bike accident | Oneindia News

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident late Friday night when he was returning home from his friend’s place on a bike.

He reportedly sustained injuries and is now declared brain-dead while he was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru.

