Tennis Grand Slams: Who is the greatest of all time?

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to becoming the leading male player in grand slam singles history with his 19th title at the French Open.The 34-year-old defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the second time.