Animal lover in south India feeds stray animals from dogs to elephants!

An animal lover in south India realised that many stray animals that depend on humans for food were hungry under COVID lockdown, so took it upon himself to feed many wild creatures.

Shankar, from Madurai in Tamil Nadu state, brings fruits for monkeys and grains for peacock, as well as dog food for dogs and sugarcane and mango for elephants.

This video was filmed on June 4, and shows Shankar's journey to different sections of the city to feed various animals.