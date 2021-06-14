Cars fall from 6-metre-high raised road after collision in China

Two cars fell off a 6-metre-high raised road after a collision in southwestern China.

The CCTV video, captured in the city of Chuxiong in Yunnan Province on June 10, shows an SUV smashing into a parked car and pushing it down a 6-metre-high platform, before falling off the platform itself.

After the police arrived, they rescued the motorist.

Since she wore a seatbelt, she was not injured seriously.

The incident was caused by the motorist's misoperation.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.