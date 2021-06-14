Thousands of football fans in Scotland filled the Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow Green to watch their opening match against the Czech Republic on Monday, June 14.
Glasgow sees huge crowd of Scottish fans watching team go down to Czech Republic
Two super strikes from Czeck striker Schick saw the Scots lose on the day, however, 2-0.