Authorities In Rockton, Illinois, Letting Chemical Plant Fire Burn Itself Out

Worried about chemical runoff into a nearby river, fire officials in Rockton, Illinois, are letting a fire at the Chemtool plant burn itself out, rather than pour water on the massive fire.
CBS 2's Brandon Merano has the latest.
Worried about chemical runoff into a nearby river, fire officials in Rockton, Illinois, are letting a fire at the Chemtool plant burn itself out, rather than pour water on the massive fire.
CBS 2's Brandon Merano has the latest.
Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for people who live near the scene of an explosion and large industrial fire..