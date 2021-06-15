Gospel According to Al Green Movie (1984)

Gospel According to Al Green Movie (1984) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the early and mid 1970s, the release of songs like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Love and Happiness,” “Tired of Being Alone,” and “Take Me to The River” made Al Green one of the most successful soul and pop singers in the world.

However, as the decade progressed, Green suffered an existential crisis leading to his abandonment of popular music, his purchase of a Memphis church building, his installation of himself as pastor, and the start of a part-time career as a gospel artist.

Robert Mugge's 1984 film GOSPEL ACCORDING TO AL GREEN documents the seventh anniversary service at Green's Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, a rehearsal in his Memphis recording studio, and a concert at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.

This definitive portrait presents Green’s inspirational story as a mythic tale about a rhythm and blues artist who started out singing love songs to women, but ended up singing similar songs to God.

“A unique and fascinating glimpse into the life and memory of one of soul music's most perplexing figures.

Quite shocking in its intimacy.

Essential viewing.” –New Musical Express Director: Robert Mugge Stars: Al Green