Why Biden and Putin meeting matters

That is when President Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will meet in Switzerland.

President Biden is continuing his international trip in Europe with NATO meetings in Brussels today.

THAT MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR330 TUESDAY... WE WILL UPDATEYOU ON AIR AND ONLINE AT FOX 4NOW DOT COM AS SOON AS DECISIONIS ANNOUNCED.PRESIDENT BIDEN CONTINUES HISWEEKLONG FOREIGN POLICY TRIP INEUROPE WITH MEETINGS IN BRUSSELSTODAY.

BUT WHAT IS HAPPENING ONWEDNESDAY WILL BE THE MAINEVENT OF THE TRIP.

THAT’S WHENPRESIDENT BIDEN AND RUSSIANPRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN MEETFACE-TO-FACE IN SWITZERLAND.

SOWHY SHOULD YOU CARE ABOUT THISMEETING AND WHAT IS THE STATE OFUS-RUSSIAN RELATIONS.

OUR JOEST.

GEORGE EXPLAINS.DPresident Biden has had a busytrip in Europe so far.

Meetingswith world leaders, majorannouncements about vaccinepolicies.But what’s happening later thisweek is what the world has beenwaiting for when RussiaPresident Vladimir Putin andPresident Joe Biden square offin their first in-person meetingWednesday.Joe St.

George @joestgeorge0:18-0:27Usually when foreign leadersmeet what they talk about maynot directly impact you.However, this meeting will bedifferent because, well, Russiamatters.U-S Russia relations are broken,both parties believe the otheris in declineCyrus Newlin is a Russia policyexpert with Center for Strategicand International Studies andsays while it’s not the coldwar, it’s a cold relationship.How does U.S.- Russian relationsimpact you?Recent cyberattacks may be thebiggest issue.

Remember when gasprices spiked a few weeks agobecause a pipeline’s computerSYSTEM was hacked, that isbelieved to be a Russia-basedhacker group.

And whilePresident Putin may not havebeen directly involved, theWhite House has already saidPresident Biden is is going tobring this up:cyberattacks should not be usedto disrupt each other crucialinfrastructure whether that’shospital or power grids.

To tellputin very clearly we willrespond to this behaviorOther areas of concern includethe FBI’s belief Russia wasactively involved in trying toinfluence the 2020 and 2016presidential elections, not tomention the recent poisoning andimprisonment of Putin’s mainopponent Alexei Navalny whichhas resulted in sanctions.<you can only stay stop it somany times to Russia.

The pointof this summit is to turn a pageAs for how of how long thismeeting will go, it’s unclear.But it will likely be awkward inthe beginning.In a March Interview PresidentBiden was asked about PutinQ: "You think he’s a killer?"President Biden said: "I do"President Putin hours