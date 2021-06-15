Australia farmer burns mice alive to save his crops amidst the mice plague

--An Australian farmer (user @andyj3825) shared to TikTok a video of him burning mice alive in an attempt to save his crops.

There is currently a "mice plague" destroying thousands of farmers crops, property and equipment.

@Andyj3825's approach of saving his crops have viewers torn.

