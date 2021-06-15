Toddler erupts into laughter as military dad's return home

Filmed by Danielle Barber, this clip features the filmer's 1-year-old daughter eager to find out who is at the door.

This toddler burst into laughter as her dad returned home from military service.

Upon realizing that it's her military dad, the girl erupts into laughter.

Barber said: "I took this video at home in Lacey, Washington.

My daughter, Lylah Rae, is such a daddy's girl.

My husband, Mark, is in the US Army and often works late.

"The baby was so excited to see daddy return after a long day at work, so much that she just couldn't contain her emotions!" This footage was filmed in April 2019.