Saturday, June 26, 2021

Diver takes on physically draining exercise by running underwater while carrying rocks

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This diver took on the physically draining exercise of running underwater while carrying rocks.

Adam S filmed as his friend tried walking on the ocean floor in the Cathedral Caves, New Zealand.

This footage was filmed in August 2019.

