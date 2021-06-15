Chinese tourists visit the only lavender field in the world that has two blooming seasons

The spectacular drone footage shows a sea of lavender blooming in an over 30,000,000-square-metre field.

Tourists visited China's biggest lavender field in Xinjiang Province on June 12.

The tenth Lavender Culture International Tourism Festival was held in the lavender field.

Artists were performing on the stage in the flower field while tourists were walking and taking pictures.

Huocheng County is honoured as "the home of lavender in China" and it is the only lavender field in the world that has two blooming seasons.

