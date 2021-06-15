Dublin protesters call for 100% redress for mica property damage

Thousands of people joined a demonstration in Dublin to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by mica.Defective building blocks containing the mineral mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in counties Donegal and Mayo.Campaigners have criticised the Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.The Government has acknowledged that it may have affected other buildings, including community centres as well as schools and hospitals.