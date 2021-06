Noon COVID-19 update

TEMPERATURES GO, COMING UP.CODY: THANK YOU.ALL EMERGENCY ORDERS ISSUEBYDKANSAS GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY TOFIGHT THE PANDEMIC WILL ENDTONIGHT.THE STATE’S LEGIATIVESLCOORDINATING COUNCIL, A GROUP OFFIVE REPUBLICANS AND TWODEMOCRATS DECIDED TO NOT MEET TOEXTEND ANY OF THEM.THEY WILL RUOUN T.IN A RESPONSE, GOVERNOR KELLYEXPLAINS, "I ASKED REPUBLICANLEADERS TO EXTEND THE DISASTERDECLARATION UNTIL AUGUST TOBOOST EFFORTS TO VACCINATE OURCHILDREN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS,SUPPORT OUR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS,AND HELP GET OUR STATE BACK TONORMAL.A STATE DISASTER RESPONSE HASNEVER BEEN, AND SHOULD NOT BE,POLITICAL.THE ACTIONS BY A SELECT FEWREPUBLICANS IN THE LEGISLATUREWILL MAKE OUR RESPONSE MOREDIFFICULT."HERE’S JUST A HANDFUL OF ITEMSAFFECTED BY LETTING THESE ORDERSRUN OUT.THE KANSAS NATIONAL GUARD CAN NOLONGER HELP DISTRIBUTE OR SHIPVACCINE DOSES IN THE STATE.PARAMEDICS AND MEDICAL STUDENTSCAN DO LONGER GIVE PEOPLECORONAVIRUS VACCINES WHICH COULDPOTENTIAL ACCESS PROBLEMS.STATE-RUN CORONAVIRUS TESTING ATNURSING HOMES WI BLLE SCALEDBACK.SNAP BENEFS ITFOR FAMILIES THATCAN’T AFFORD FOOD WILL BEREDUCED.DESPITE HEALTH EXPERTS SAYINGVACCINATION NUMBERS NEED TO BEHIGHER IN KANSAS, REPUBLICANSENATE LEADERS SAY IT’S TIME TOEND THE ORDERS AND GO BACK TONORMAL.WE WILL KEEP AN I ON WHAT ISGOING ON IN THE SUNFLOWER STATEFOR YOU.IN MISSOURI, GOVERNOR MIKEPARSON SIGNED A NEW BILL INTOLAW THAT ATTEMPTS TO LIMITCERTAIN RESTRICTIONS IN A HEALTHEMERGENCY.IT LIMITS SO-CALLED ’VACCEINPASSPOR’S'.BUT THE LAW IS LIMITED IN SCEOPAND ONLY APPLIES TO PUBLICLYFUNDED ENTITIES REQUIRING PROOFOF VACCINATION TO USE PUBLICSERVICES.ANOTHER PART OF THE LAW WODULLIMIT THE AMOUNT OF TIMECITY OR COUNTY LEADERS CAN ISSUEPUBLICEA HLTH ORDERS TO 30 DAYSAT A TIME IN A 180-DAY PERIODAFTER THE GOVERNOR ISSUES ASTATE OF EMEENRGCY.AFRTE THAT, THE CITY CAN BOW TOREISSUE THE ORDERS.REHE’S AN UPDATONE VACCINATIONNUMBERS IN OUR TWO STATES.IN MISSOURI, HEALTH CARE WORKERSHAVE GIVEN UP MORE THAN 4.7MILLION DOSES.43% OF THE STATE’S POPULAONTIHAS HAD ONE SHOT,ND A 36.5% ARECONSIDERED FULLY VACCINATED.IN KANSAS, MORE THAN 2.2 MIL