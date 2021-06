Southtowns drivers say they've been overcharged by E-Z Pass at New York State thruway tolls

Dozens of Southtowns drivers are warning others to check their E-Z Pass bills because they may be getting overcharged while traveling on the New York State thruway.

AND HAS A NEWRESPONSE FROM THE THRUWAYAUTHORIT}} (00:00) (00:09) (00:54)LINDA: THEY'RE RIPPING US OFFAND PEOPLE DON'T KNOW IT!

AFACEBOOK POST ABOUT E-Z PASSOVERCHARGING CAUSED LINDAKRAFT TO TAKE A LOOK AT HERBILL.

LINDA: I WAS LUCKY TOHEAR ABOUT IT SO I WAS ABLE TODO SOMETHING ABOUT IT, BUTWHAT ABOUT ALL THESE HUNDREDSOF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THAT GOTHROUGH THAT TOLL BOOTH ANDTHEY'RE BEING TAKEN ADVANTAGEOF?

KRAFT SAYS SHE FOUND SHEHAS BEEN OVERCHARGED... BYLOT.

KRAFT: I BACKTRACKEDTHROUGH MARCH AND WE WEREOVERCHARGED $35.

YOU CAN SEEIT ON KRAFT'S BILL RIGHT HERE- SHE WAS CHARGED 3 DOLLARSAND 87 CENTS*FIVE TIME* FORWHAT'S NORMALLY A 13 CENTTOLL.

LINDA: I THINK IT'SAWFUL.

THEY'RE TAKING ENOUGHMONEY FROM US.

BUT TO GO ON A$0.13 NORMAL TOLL AND WE'REGETTING CHARGED OVER $4 FORIT.

STAND UP: ACCORDING TOPOSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, THEISSUE SEEMS TO BE HAPPENING ONTHE THRUWAY SPECIFICALLY INTHE SOUTHTOWNS.

LINDA: MYHUSBAND TRAVELS EVERY DAY.

HEGETS ON IN BLASDELL AND GETSOFF ONCE HE GOES THROUGH THELACKAWANNA TOLL BOOTHS.

THISPOST ON NEXT DOOR SHOWS DOZEARE HAVING THE SAME EXACISSUE.

LINDA: I PUT IT ONFACEBOOK.

MY ONE COUSIN, WHOLIVES UP IN NORTH COLLINS,SAID HE WAS OVERCHARGED $50.FRIEND OF OURS SAYS HE WASOVERCHARGED $40.

THE STATETHRUWAY AUTHORITY SAYS THEYCAN NOT COMMENT ON THISSPECIFIC ISSUE YET, BUTENCOUAGES ANYONE ENCOUNTERINGPROBLEMS WITH THEIR E-Z PASSTO CONTACT THEM AT518-471-5300.

KRAFT SAYS SHEDID JUST THAT.... BUT WAS ONLYREFUNDED FOR HALF OF THEADDITIONAL CHARGES.

LINDA:ANYONE THAT THEY WAY WASDRASTICALLY CHARGED, CORRECTIT.

CORRECT IT.

LINDA:ANYONE THAT THEY WAY WASDRASTICALLY CHARGED, CORRECTIT.

CORRECT IT.

WE SHOULDN'THAVE TO BE LOOKING FOR ALLTHIS STUFF OURSELVES AND GOINGTHROUGH ALL THE TRANSACTIONSFOR THE LAST THREE MONTHS ANDHAVING TO FIGHT FOR IT.OP7EWN.