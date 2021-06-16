Roger Waters Rejects Facebook’s Offer To Use Pink Floyd Song, Slams Mark Zuckerberg

The founding Pink Floyd member recently revealed that he'd been approached by the social media giant, .

Which requested to use the 1979 song, "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," for an Instagram ad.

It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money, Roger Waters, via 'Rolling Stone'.

And the answer is, 'F--- you.

No f------' way, Roger Waters, via 'Rolling Stone'.

I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything.

I will not be a party to this bull----, [Mark] Zuckerberg, Roger Waters, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Waters claims to have received the written request directly from Zuckerberg.

We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is, Roger Waters, reading a letter allegedly from Zuckerberg at a pro-Julian Assange event last week, via Twitter.

And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room.., Roger Waters, speaking at a pro-Julian Assange event last week, via Twitter.

Waters went on to call the Facebook CEO "one of the most powerful idiots in the world."