Fans inside the Allianz Area in Munich were shocked as they saw a parachuting Greenpeace activist skim their heads.
Fans react as Greenpeace parachutist skims their heads during Euro 2020 game
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Fans inside the Allianz Area in Munich were shocked as they saw a parachuting Greenpeace activist skim their heads.
Footage from June 15 shows the parachutist collide with a wire going across the stadium before coming extremely close to a group of fans.
Greenpeace has since apologised for the botched stunt: "We sincerely apologise to the two people injured and to fans and players alike."