Fans react as Greenpeace parachutist skims their heads during Euro 2020 game

Fans inside the Allianz Area in Munich were shocked as they saw a parachuting Greenpeace activist skim their heads.

Fans inside the Allianz Area in Munich were shocked as they saw a parachuting Greenpeace activist skim their heads.

Footage from June 15 shows the parachutist collide with a wire going across the stadium before coming extremely close to a group of fans.

Greenpeace has since apologised for the botched stunt: "We sincerely apologise to the two people injured and to fans and players alike."