Creative Chinese man uses motorcycle to propel floodwater away from house

A creative man used his motorcycle to propel floodwater away from his house in central China.

A creative man used his motorcycle to propel floodwater away from his house in central China.

The hilarious video, shot in the city of Shangqiu in Henan Province on June 14, shows the spinning wheel on a motorbike spraying the floodwater backwards out of the man's house.

The man's house was submerged by the flash floods due to heavy rainfall.

The video was provided by local media with permission.