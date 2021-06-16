Skip to main content
Saturday, June 19, 2021

Boy aged 4 rescued after falling into 180-feet-deep borewell in northern India

A 4-year-old boy was rescued by a team of officials after falling into a 180-feet-deep borewell in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

Footage from June 14 shows the rescue team monitoring the boy's condition with two cameras.

Oxygen was also pumped into the narrow hole to ensure the boy could breathe properly.

After spending eight hours down the borewell, the boy was finally hauled out of the deep pit.

Officials cheered as the child was brought back to the surface in Fatehabad.

