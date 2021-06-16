UK teen saved up for a PlayStation 5 - but bought his little brother a console instead

This is the moment a caring big brother spent money he had saved for a Playstation 5 - on a console for his little sibling instead.James Armstrong, 16, got a job at a fish and chip shop to save up to buy himself a PS5.But instead of buying the new gadget for himself, he spent the cash on TWO PS4s - and give one to little brother Keane Atkins, 12.A moving video shows Keane being gifted the console, all set up in his room - and giving his big bro an uncharacteristic cuddle to say thank you.Proud mum Kerry Atkins, 38, said the idea was entirely James' and joked "I didn't even know they liked each other".Kerry, an admin assistant, from Norwich, Norfolk, said: "I'm just so proud of him.

He hadn't been asked to buy his little brother anything."It was such a kind thing to do.

I found out on Wednesday so I knew it was going to happen."I was literally clock watching all day at work on Thursday, and I've never driven home faster - within the speed limit of course."Keane will be eternally grateful."James, who only just turned 16, took on his first job last year to earn money to buy himself a PS5.He planned to give his old PS4 to Keane, who had desperately wanted one for years.But the PS5 became so scarce that James couldn't get hold of one at a reasonable price, and his old PS4 destined for his little brother broke down.So James spent £450 on two reconditioned PS4s - one for Keane and one for himself.James and his grandmother Debbie Roberts, 59, tidied Keane's room for him, and set up the console while he was out.Kerry recorded his reaction, on June 10 and posted the video on TikTok.

Viewers offered to donate money for a PS5 - but she declined and said it wasn't in the spirit of her son's gift.Debbie added: "I just sobbed and Kerry was crying and videoing.

He's just so kind and we're all so proud of him."James is looking forward to studying A-levels next school year and his mum said he lost his dad to suicide four years ago.Kerry said: "After everything he's been through this last four years could have really gone the other way, but he's just such a kind and special person."