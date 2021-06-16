Wooden cable bridge sways dangerously as hundreds of tourists walk across in Nepal

This is the scary moment a wooden cable bridge swayed dangerously as hundreds of tourists walked across the structure in Nepal.

The temple-goers were in a hurry to reach the religious building for the Nepali new year so they crowded along the rickety bridge in Sanga province east of Kathmandu.

Onlooker Jyoti Ranapaheli said: "There were boys who were having fun shaking the bridge and making people scared.

I didn’t want to walk across while there were so many people on." No one was hurt in the incident but the people were reminded to use the bridge properly to avoid accidents.

This footage was filmed on May 13