SSR Case | Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Questions CBI, Raises Doubts On Pithani's Arrest ?

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday expressed surprise that there has been no custodial interrogation of suspects by the CBI in SSR case.

