Deep Dive: What's next for Mitchell High School after release of entire staff?

It's been six months since Colorado Springs District 11 notified the entire Mitchell High School staff of their expected release at the end of the school year.

The district made the decision after four years of the school being formally identified as a Priority Improvement School.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, the state’s “Accountability Clock” only allows schools and districts to receive these low ratings for five years in a row.

After that, they must come before the State Board of Education, which is required to direct a course of action designed to dramatically increase student achievement.