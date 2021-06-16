Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, June 18, 2021

Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Credit: WTVR - Scripps
Duration: 05:38s 0 shares 1 views
Richard Bland College of William & Mary
Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Jessica Noll talks with President of Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Dr. Debbie L.

Sydow, who sheds light on a few of the great options and opportunities for those looking to make this step on their educational journey.

.THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BYRICHARD LAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAMAND MARY.WE'RE VISITING RICHARD

Explore