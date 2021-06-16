Florida parents surprise daughter with first car when picking her up after work

After her day shift at Burger King, Isabella received a surprise car from her parents in Callahan, Florida, on June 12.

Her parents gifted her a 2003 Nissan Xterra as her first car as she has her permit and said she's more than ready to get her license.

Her mom, the filmer, told Newsflare: "The seller of the car actually was a baseball player in his Day, Michael Nye.

The cool thing is he’s actually retiring his little shop after 40 years and only had five cars left to choose from... and here my daughter is getting her first car from him, so his little legacy will continue to live on.

First cars always hold a special memory." "Do you just wanna drive your own car instead of riding with us?" her stepdad said.