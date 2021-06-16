Boy in Florida performs CPR to save lizard found at the bottom of a pool

Maddox didn't give up on this little guy when he found him at the bottom of the pool on June 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he performed CPR to bring him back to life.

Maddox didn't give up on this little guy when he found him at the bottom of the pool on June 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he performed CPR to bring him back to life.

The lizard seemed lifeless when Maddox and his mom Erin found it, but Maddox was determined to get him breathing again.

"Breath!" Maddox says.

Eventually, the lizard catches breath and creeps Erin out when it begins to run away.

Erin told Newsflare: "We found [the] lizard at the bottom of our pool [when] my son jumped in to rescue it, then he gave it tiny CPR.

He loves animals more than anything so he was very emotional!

[I was] not expecting it to come back to life, [I] screamed when it ran toward me."