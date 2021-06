'Green Fungus' detected in Covid survivor in Madhya Pradesh | Aspergillosis symptoms | Oneindia News

A 34-year-old Covid survivor has been infected with 'Green Fungus' in Madhya Pradesh.

'Green Fungus' is the newest infection to join earlier reported cases of the black, white and yellow fungus.

#GreenFungus #MadhyaPradesh #Aspergillosis