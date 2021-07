Ian Blackford asks PM about Cummings texts

Leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons Ian Blackford asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson whether WhatsApp messages published by his former senior aide Dominic Cummings on Twitter in which he appears to disparage Health Secretary Matt Hancock are “valid” and “genuine”.

He does not respond.

Report by Taylorjo.

