The Stunning Winners of WildArt Photographer of the Year ‘CONNECTION’ Category

These are the winners of the WildArt Photographer of the Year ‘CONNECTION’ Category.

The contest features 10 themed category contests run over the first 10 months of 2021.

Connection' is the fourth of the ten WildArt categories & accepted entries during April.

Organisers say: “connection proved to be another extremely popular WildArt category receiving over 1,000 entries from all around the world.

The judging team had a tough job scrutinising all the entries closely and whittling them down to a top 100 and eventually settling on the winners described and displayed here."