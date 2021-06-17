Thousands of drones perform in sky to celebrate 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party

5200 drones performed in the sky to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in southern China.

The cool footage, filmed in the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province on May 18, shows thousands of drones forming the significant historical events during the 100 years history of the Chinese Communist Party.

Preparations for the performance took three months and it set the Guinness World Record for the most drones performing in the sky at the same time.

The video was provided by local media with permission.