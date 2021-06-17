Police Searching For Suspects After Baltimore Mass Shooting

Five are in critical condition and one is dead after a mass shooting in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Now the community then demands city leaders do something.
Five are in critical condition and one is dead after a mass shooting in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Now the community then demands city leaders do something.
A man was charged after he allegedly tried to elude police following a fatal shooting in southeast Baltimore Wednesday evening. In..
Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas..