House Votes to Deflate Presidential War Powers

House Votes to Deflate, Presidential War Powers.

House Votes to Deflate, Presidential War Powers.

The House voted by a margin of 268-161 to repeal the 2002 authorization it granted to then-President George W.

Bush to conduct war in Iraq.

The House voted by a margin of 268-161 to repeal the 2002 authorization it granted to then-President George W.

Bush to conduct war in Iraq.

The House voted by a margin of 268-161 to repeal the 2002 authorization it granted to then-President George W.

Bush to conduct war in Iraq.

The vote to repeal 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (2002 AUMF) was largely bipartisan, with 49 Republicans joining all but a single Democrat.

2002 AUMF is widely considered to have been used well beyond its original intent, which was established in the immediate wake of the 9/11 attacks.

The House voted to repeal the measure in Jan.

2020... .

... in response to the Trump administration's authorization of a drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

President Joe Biden voiced his support for repealing 2002 AUMF.

Repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on current military operations, President Joe Biden, via CNBC.

The Senate is slated to vote on legislation later this year that aims to repeal the measure.

.

[Repealing 2002 AUMF will] eliminate the danger of a future administration reaching back into the legal dustbin to use it as a justification for military adventurism, Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader, via CNBC