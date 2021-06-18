Poster Boys Movie

Poster Boys Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When broke Irishman, Al Clancy, mistakenly agrees to mind his smart-ass 10-year-old nephew, Karl, for a week, his job and home are placed in jeopardy.

In a bold bid to save Al's unfulfilling but undemanding job as a poster boy, they steal the family camper-van, embarking on a madcap, impulsive postering tour across Ireland.

But the unlikely pair soon discover it may be more difficult than they realised to survive a week in each other’s company… An “Irish gem that will have you in stitches” (Film Ireland), this festival favourite is a road-trip adventure with undeniable heart and an uplifting message at its core; that families need to look out for each other no matter what circumstances they may find themselves in.