The Midnight Sky Movie Trailer

The Midnight Sky Movie Trailer - This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Director: George Clooney Writers: Lily Brooks-Dalton (based on the book 'Good Morning, Midnight' by), Mark L.

Smith (screenplay by) Stars: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo