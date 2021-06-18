Heist Season 1

Heist Season 1 Trailer HD - What would you risk for the score of a lifetime?

From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash.

An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it.

A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.

Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.