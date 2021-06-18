Tropics Update 6/17/21 10 PM

Rubenstein Law Live Cam")Storm chances will continuethrough Friday however coveragewill decrease significantly fromwhat we’ve seen most of theweek.

Drier air aloft will beginmoving into the area, and thiswill cut down on the rainchances.

Highs will top out near90 on Friday and low to mid-90sthis weekend.

Expect moresunshine as we head into theweekend as well, but Friday willsee another day of mostly cloudyskies.

Storm chances will beisolated to widely scatteredSaturday and Sunday.Next week southwest flow willbring scattered storm chanceseach day.

