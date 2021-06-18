Top 10 Best Songs of 2021 (So Far)

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest and most prominent songs that have achieved success throughout 2021.

After what happened last year, we deserve some bangers!

After what happened last year, we deserve some bangers!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest and most prominent songs that have achieved success throughout 2021.

Our countdown includes Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and more!